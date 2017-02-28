Sun Prairie Gears Up For State Quarterfinals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie Gears Up For State Quarterfinals

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Sun Prairie boy's hockey team is headed to the quarterfinals after a 5-3 come from behind win against Verona in their section championship.

"We have no reason to doubt ourselves because we are playing well and I think we can compete with anybody." said Cardinals head coach Chris Finkler.

Sun Prairie (17-8-1) will play Bay Port (19-9) in the quarterfinals round Bay Port (19-9)  at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

