Camp Randall Kicks off its centennial celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- Camp Randall kicked off its centennial celebration at the stadium's Heritage Hall Tuesday night.

The event highlighted the 100-year history of the stadium and included special guests like athletic director and former Badger football coach Barry Alvarez and current football coach Paul Chryst among others.

The speakers shared memories, reflecting on the legacy of the team, and the sports empire built there.

"Every day I look out and see what we've done here, and remember what it was, and how we've improved it, and all the people that were involved in making that happen," says Alvarez.

He also knows Camp Randall had the perfect mix to create an atmosphere and fan base rivaled by few others in the country.

"We had things in place here starting with a good stadium, a state, and fans that liked football, I thought we had a good plan, and if we could execute it; I knew I could put a good staff together, that we could have success like this."

The capstone of the year-long celebration will be Camp Randall's 100 List; a list of people who shaped the first century of the stadium.

Nominees will be chosen by a select panel, but fans will have the opportunity to chime in on the finalists.

Starting May 24 Camp Randall will unveil a new member of the "100" everyday leading up to the kickoff of the 2017 football season on Sept. 1.

For more information on how you can get involved head to the Badgers webpage to find out how.