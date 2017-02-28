Big car confidence at Greater Milwaukee Auto Show

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is happening this week.

The hottest vehicles this year are pickups, SUVs and crossovers.

The president of the Milwaukee Auto Dealer Association says big car confidence in the state is higher than ever.

He says concerns about fuel economy are being pushed aside by cheaper gas, easy credit, low interest rates and the President Trump factor.

"I think Trump does have a sense of, does help create a positive atmosphere, especially with proclamations of lower taxes, more jobs."

But, Jim Tolkan says there could also be a downside to a Trump presidency.

If there are restrictive trade policies between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico, vehicle prices could go up as much as 20%.