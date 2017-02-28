Willy Street Co-op to pay workers "livable" wage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Willy Street Co-op says they will begin paying their workers a "livable" wage and they've already started doing so.

"I was ecstatic," said Summer Padley who stocks the shelves at the store on Madison's east side. "[I] started here in August of 2016.

At that time, entry-level workers were already making more than minimum wage at $10.69 per hour. But in January of 2017, hundreds of workers got a pay raise as the first stage of the new effort began.

Currently, entry-level workers make $11.50 an hour. But over the next two to three years they'll reach a cap of $13.62 per hour.

"I think the more businesses that are able to do this, the more their employees will have to go spend at other local businesses. So, it really helps the local economy," said company spokesman Brendon Smith.

For Padley, who's working her way through college, the raise means she'll be able to live a more comfortable life.

"Because I'm making so much more than the minimum wage, I'm able to put a little away every month so I can save a little bit and say go on vacation at some point or, you know, get something for school that I've been saving for,' she explained.

The wage increase will cost the grocer some $350,000 in 2017 alone, with the other increases coming in the next couple years. Willy Street Co-op promised prices in the store won't go up for customers and add layoffs will not be an option.

"We'll be looking at ways to be more efficient and to work smarter," Smith said.

It's a work ethic Padley will be more than happy to be a part of.

"I'm definitely likely to stay here for probably at least five years," she said.