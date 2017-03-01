Wednesday snowfall causes slippery conditions, minor accidents

Authorities say they have found dead one of the two missing Didion Milling employees and the search continues for the remaining missing employee.More >>
Authorities say they have found dead one of the two missing Didion Milling employees and the search continues for the remaining missing employee.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
MPD releases a surveillance image of one of two robbers of Fazoli's Restaurant on Zeier Road.More >>
MPD releases a surveillance image of one of two robbers of Fazoli's Restaurant on Zeier Road.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.More >>