Wednesday snowfall causes slippery conditions, minor accidents

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The snowfall Wednesday morning is causing slippery stretches on some major roads and minor accidents.

The snow was heavy in some areas, but didn't seem to stick to the pavement. Still, the wet pavement caused traffic delays and some minor accidents.

In Madison, the Streets Division says it deployed trucks to maintain the salt routes as soon as the snow started. Crews will keep up with that on the major thoroughfares, the Metro bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals. Trucks do not plow residential streets unless there are three inches of accumulation.

There will be more snow throughout the day.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Be ready for more snow on the roads on Wednesday as parts of the 27 News viewing area could receive up to three inches.

27 Storm Track Meteorologist Brian Olson says rain will taper off overnight and snow will begin to fall Wednesday morning. He says most of the snow will fall in the morning and early afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for much of our viewing area. The advisory does NOT include Dane, Iowa or Jefferson Counties as of Wednesday morning.

Olson says up to one inch of snow will fall in the southwest, one to two inches in the Madison area & the central part of our viewing area, and about two to three inches farther to the northeast.

We could see more snow on Thursday. A weaker system could drop up to one inch of snow that day as well.

To follow developments on the weather conditions, stay tuned to Wake Up Wisconsin on Wednesday morning