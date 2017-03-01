UPDATE: Police say victim in Madison shooting was targeted

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say the man killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Madison was targeted by the shooter, though they are still working to learn a specific motive for the city's first homicide of 2017.

The search continues for the suspected shooter. Police officials describe him as African-American, in his twenties, short with a slight build, and wearing a hoodie at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information about the crime or shooter is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014. People who call in tips can remain anonymous.

Police say the suspected gunman walked up to a car at the Mobil gas station at 3019 East Washington Avenue at 2:07 a.m. and fired several shots. The driver of the car was hit several times and the passenger in the car was not shot. The driver sped out of the parking lot and eventually slammed into the Comfort Inn and Suites roughly three miles away on East Washington Avenue. "It is fortunate that no one else was struck by this vehicle as it careened on the street at a high rate of speed," Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says.



The Dodge Charger has Florida license plates.. A hotel representative tells 27 News neither the driver or his passenger were hotel guests..

The passenger was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive. Police say it looks like the driver was killed by the gunshots and not the crash, but add the Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Police say, at this time, they have no evidence linking this shooting to other recent shootings in the city.



DeSpain says after the suspect fatally shot the man in the car, he had an accomplice. "(Suspect) Takes off on foot, later to get into a car, and take off, getting into the passenger seat," DeSpain says. Police officials have yet to release a description of that get-away car.



Authorities say the victim is 31, with no permanent address, although DeSpain says the victim and his passenger are known to department personnel.. "We do have some police history with them."



Police officials say the gas station shooting scene has been the subject of police calls in the past. Police records show a dozen drug-related, officer responses to the station over the past twelve months. But records also show only one firearms-related call for service in the twelve months prior to Wednesday's fatal shooting.

********

