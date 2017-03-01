WI Dairy News: Loaded Fries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dotty Dumpling's Dowry in Madison is known for its gourmet cheeseburgers and now it's taking the same approach with French fries.



Since 2003, Dotty's has been offering loaded fries and they've become quite popular.



Rachel Stanley, the restaurant's co-owner, says, "You'll have people have that as their main, oftentimes more as an appetizer to share. And then you'll also have individuals that will have a burger and that as their side."



The loaded fries come with Wisconsin's signature ingredient - cheese!



"People in Wisconsin are very proud of their state, so we want to make sure that we're featuring that and supporting what we love the most, and that is cheese in our state," Stanley says.

Dotty's offers four different styles of topped fries: Truffle Fries (with bacon and Parmesan), Poutine Fries (with fried cheese curds and sausage gravy), Hot Fries (with hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese), and Chili Fries (with homemade steak chili and homemade cheese sauce).