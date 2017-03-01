‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017: Season 24 celebrity cast and partners revealed on 'GMA’

NEW YORK (ABC) -- The cast of season 24 of the hit reality TV show "Dancing with the Stars" was announced live on "Good Morning America" Wednesday.

This year's lineup of stars features decorated Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, legendary figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, and the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, among other celebrities from music, television and sports, who will all be hitting the dance floor to battle each other for the mirrorball trophy this season.

Biles, who will be dancing with partner Sasha Farber, joins the cast the season after her Olympic teammate, Laurie Hernandez, took home the trophy last season. Hernandez said winning the Mirrorball brought her the "same joy" as winning her Olympic medals. Val Chmerkovskiy, Hernandez's champion partner last season, is back this year, teaming up with "Fifth Harmony" singer Normani Kordei.

The season 24 premiere is the 400th episode of the hit show, and many fan-favorite dancing partners will also be returning to the show, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who welcomed their first child together just this year. Veteran dancer Kym Herjavec is also back this season, after she took a hiatus following her marriage to her former "DWTS" partner Robert Herjavec.

The celebrities and their partners appeared live on "GMA" Wednesday.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. on WKOW.

Full cast and their partners for season 24

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Charo with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd