UPDATE: Wisconsin conservative leader apologizes for "offensive tweet"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin director of a national conservative apologized Wednesday evening for a meme he posted to Twitter earlier in the day that compares a group of female Democratic members of Congress to members of the Ku Klux Klan.



Nate Nelson, Wisconsin director for American Majority - a group based in Washington, D.C. - posted the following tweet.





The group of Democratic House members pictured in the meme wore white to President Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night in support of women's rights, which they say the President doesn't value.

"For someone in a leadership role to make a comment like that was totally inappropriate," said Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. "And to compare these 66 women to a group who terrorized African-Americans for years, and years, and years is totally insensitive and it's wrong."



A majority of the female House Democrats pictured are also African-American.



"So, I was offended. I was very offended by the post," said Wanda Smith of Peace Network, Inc.



"I want to know his thought process during this thing, you know? Where's his facts?," asked Martin Lackey, a representative of the Focus Interruption Coalition of Madison.



27 News reached out to Nelson via email Wednesday morning for an explanation as to why he tweeted the meme and what he feels it represents.



"As is clearly stated in my bio on Twitter the views posted are my own, and not attributed to my employer. We have organizational Twitter accounts for official messages. My account is not one of those," wrote Nelson, who describes himself on his Twitter account as "Executive Director of American Majority Wisconsin."



"The meme which I tweeted brings attention to the historical ties between the Democratic Party in the south and the KKK," Nelson continued. "If you were not aware of those ties I would recommend a Google search."



Nelson ultimately removed the tweet late Wednesday morning.



"I think he should apologize," said Johnson, Wednesday afternoon. "I think they (American Majority) should put out a statement and refrain from putting out things like this."



Nelson ultimately issued an apology - via Twitter - roughly 8 hours after the original tweet was posted.



"Earlier I tweeted an offensive tweet & I apologize. It was a mistake & does not represent my employer's views. Sorry to anyone I offended," reads Nelson's tweet.



But officials for American Majority's national office never responded to 27 News, despite numerous requests for comment.



American Majority has worked with a number of conservative candidates in Wisconsin, including current State DPI Superintendent Candidate Lowell Holtz.



The group has also been active in attempting to influence Wisconsin political races with advertising.



In 2016, American Majority spent more than $16,000 worth on issue ads to help Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) win reelection.



The group spent over $18,000 on issue ads in an unsuccessful attempt to defeat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) in 2012.