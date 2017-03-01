Madison School Board member Ed Hughes ends re-election campaign - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison School Board member Ed Hughes ends re-election campaign

MADISON (WKOW) --- Ed Hughes of the Madison School Board released a statement that he will be ending his campaign for re-election.

“Today I am ending my campaign for re-election to Seat 7 on the Madison School Board.  Yesterday, we learned that my wife’s cancer has returned.  Ann is doing well now, but the prognosis is not good.  My place is with Ann.  My job now is helping us savor the time we have together.  Thanks for your understanding.”

 

