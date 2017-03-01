Only on 27 News: Janesville Police create new flagging database for mental health calls

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is starting a new mental health database. The aim is to keep officers and citizens safe by flagging unsafe or delicate situations.

The new system debuted last week and is already being called a game-changer by the department.

The idea came from a challenge posed to officers by JPD Chief David Moore. He urged his officers to meet with the city's mentally ill. After months of work, the result is a database full of critical information. This information can now be easily accessed on calls.

"Suspect is known to hide razor blades in their mouth, use caution," JPD Lieutenant Kieth Lawver said showing off one of the alert warnings that could pop up on an officer's dashboard laptop.

"So it is a definite advantage, that's what we need to keep the area safe for everyone," Lieutenant Lawver said.

"The outcome is our citizens are more safe, officers are more safe and we're providing better for those suffering from mental illness," Chief Moore said of the first of its kind program in Rock County and possibly the state.

He hopes the new note database keeps JPD away from a troubling statistic.

"If you suffer from mental illness, your chance of being shot is 16 times greater, so we think it's wise to build those relationships and that our response is appropriate," Chief Moore said.

JPD Officers not only see alerts, but also information about how to respond to mentally ill individuals.

"It tells the officer things that they may need to do to calm that person down," Chief Moore explained about why the note flagging system works. The new program works to provide individuals with wrap-around services.

"We provide all of our information to our mental health professionals," Chief Moore said.

On average, Chief Moore says officers are using the software about half a dozen times a day.

The officers behind the creative and collaborative effort will receive an award from the city for their innovative work, Thursday night.