Only on 27 News: Janesville Police create new flagging database for mental health calls

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
Madison Police identified four men said to be connected to the murder of Mike Meaderds. One suspect identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Johnson was arrested for felony murder.More >>
A 58-year-old DeForest man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in Baraboo.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
