Nurse, Desbiens collect WCHA Player of the Month honors

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin women’s hockey seniors Sarah Nurse and Ann-Renée Desbiens collected WCHA Player of the Month honors for February, the league announced on Wednesday.

Nurse was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Month for the first time this year, while Desbiens was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Month for a second-straight month.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Nurse enjoyed a stellar month for Wisconsin, recording six goals and 10 assists for an NCAA-leading 16 points.

Nurse, an alternate captain for UW, recorded a hat trick in the Badgers’ 6-0 win against Minnesota State on Feb. 25, helping the team advance to the 2017 WCHA Final Face-Off.

Nurse tallied a point in seven of the Badgers’ eight games and enjoyed four multi-point games during the month, leading UW to a 5-0-3 record. Nurse was also tied for the NCAA plus/minus lead with linemate Annie Pankowski with a + 12 plus/minus rating.

Desbiens went undefeated in February, earning a 5-0-3 record with her three ties coming against ranked teams.

A native of La Malbaie Quebec, Desbiens collected an NCAA-leading 0.61 goals-against average, a .973 save percentage and four shutouts during the month. Her winning percentage of .912 was also tied for the league’s best mark during February. 

Also an alternate captain for UW, Desbiens allowed only two goals during back-to-back series against No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and No. 4 Minnesota, and helped UW earn a pair of shootout wins against the Bulldogs and Golden Gophers.

No. 1 Wisconsin heads to Minneapolis for the 2017 WCHA Final Face-Off as the Badgers open the four-team tournament with a battle against North Dakota at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.

  • Tennison, Tegtmeier advance in WIAA boys tennis

    Two local conference rivals will meet one final time this season in the WIAA Boys Individual Tennis Championships. Verona's Will Tennison and Madison Memorial's Colt Tegtmeier both advanced to the Division 1 semifinals. 

    More >>

  • Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first NBA Finals for Golden State and leading the Warriors past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91 on Thursday night in Game 1. Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and 10 assists as this sure-to-be thrilling trilogy began at last, a long-expected, spectacular grand finale envision...
  • Five local softball teams punch tickets to state tournament

    Five local softball teams notched sectional championships on Thursday and earned a trip to the WIAA State Tournament next week at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Here's the sectional final scores: Sun Prairie - 10 Holmen - 5 Beloit Turner - 3 Evansville - 0 Juda/Albany - 6 Iowa-Grant - 1 Belmont - 13 Black Hawk - 0 Marshall - 11 Arcadia - 8
