Nurse, Desbiens collect WCHA Player of the Month honors

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin women’s hockey seniors Sarah Nurse and Ann-Renée Desbiens collected WCHA Player of the Month honors for February, the league announced on Wednesday.

Nurse was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Month for the first time this year, while Desbiens was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Month for a second-straight month.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Nurse enjoyed a stellar month for Wisconsin, recording six goals and 10 assists for an NCAA-leading 16 points.

Nurse, an alternate captain for UW, recorded a hat trick in the Badgers’ 6-0 win against Minnesota State on Feb. 25, helping the team advance to the 2017 WCHA Final Face-Off.

Nurse tallied a point in seven of the Badgers’ eight games and enjoyed four multi-point games during the month, leading UW to a 5-0-3 record. Nurse was also tied for the NCAA plus/minus lead with linemate Annie Pankowski with a + 12 plus/minus rating.

Desbiens went undefeated in February, earning a 5-0-3 record with her three ties coming against ranked teams.

A native of La Malbaie Quebec, Desbiens collected an NCAA-leading 0.61 goals-against average, a .973 save percentage and four shutouts during the month. Her winning percentage of .912 was also tied for the league’s best mark during February.

Also an alternate captain for UW, Desbiens allowed only two goals during back-to-back series against No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and No. 4 Minnesota, and helped UW earn a pair of shootout wins against the Bulldogs and Golden Gophers.

No. 1 Wisconsin heads to Minneapolis for the 2017 WCHA Final Face-Off as the Badgers open the four-team tournament with a battle against North Dakota at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.