32-year-old man arrested for his 4th OWI; faces felony charges

FULTON (WKOW) -- A 32-year-old man is in jail after crashing his vehicle into several signs at a round about in Fulton Township.

Police say the driver, Jeremiah McCarty, 32 was arrested for his 4th OWI offense late Monday morning, after failing to negotiate a roundabout at HWY 59 and I39/90.

McCarty now faces a felony OWI charge, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. 

