Two arrested for OWI in Dane County

(WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Deputies arrested men on Wednesday morning in separate suspected drunk-driving incidents.

Around 1:30 a.m., a deputy made a traffic stop at CTH B and Hillside Road in the Town of Christiana. Police arrested 54-year-old Bradley Pellman of Cambridge. Police say he failed a sobriety test and was arrested for OWI -- 5th Offense. He was also cited for open intoxicants, unsafe lane deviation and no proof of insurance.

In a separate incident, Lonny Alderman was arrested on the 600 block N. Fair Oaks Avenue. Police say he was driving with a revoked license and was intoxicated. He was arrested for OWI -- 4th Offense and cited.

Both men are being held in Dane County Jail. 

