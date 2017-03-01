Students raise money for twins of Highway 30 crash victims

VERONA (WKOW) -- A local high school is rallying support for toddler twins who lost their mother and father in a crash on Highway 30.

Students from Verona Area High School raised nearly $200 and other supplies for the twin boys of Kirk U'Ren and Jennifer Steiner, of Cottage Grove.

They presented a check Wednesday to one of day care providers for the U'Ren twin boys.

Two weeks ago, the Latino Nation group at the school made brownies and sold them for a small price, but staff members paid more for the cause.

" We made a lot of brownies but I didn't think we had that much to make that much but the staff was paying $5 for a 50 cent brownie," said Latino Nation Club Advisor Frank Rodriguez.

The students also donated diapers and wipes for the twins.

Kirk U'Ren was killed in the crash back in February on Highway 30.

His wife, Jennifer, died from her injuries Saturday.

