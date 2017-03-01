Tests find elevated lead levels in Madison school fountains

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metro School District officials say some school water fountains have been shut down after tests revealed levels of lead above the EPA-accepted limit.

A district spokesperson told 27 News the district tested roughly 160 drinking fountains in schools in the East Attendance District and about 15 tested above the EPA-accepted level. The spokesperson says those will be repaired or replaced.

The spokesperson stresses these tests were a proactive, voluntary step taken by the district, and adds that all water fountains in district schools will be tested before the end of March.