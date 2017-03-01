Tests find elevated lead levels in Madison school fountains - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tests find elevated lead levels in Madison school fountains

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metro School District officials say some school water fountains have been shut down after tests revealed levels of lead above the EPA-accepted limit.

A district spokesperson told 27 News the district tested roughly 160 drinking fountains in schools in the East Attendance District and about 15 tested above the EPA-accepted level. The spokesperson says those will be repaired or replaced.

The spokesperson stresses these tests were a proactive, voluntary step taken by the district, and adds that all water fountains in district schools will be tested before the end of March.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.