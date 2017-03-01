Virtual reality simulator highlights dangers of texting and driving

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you weren't convinced already, unique technology is showing just how dangerous it is to text and drive.

You don't have to get behind the wheel to see it for yourself. A virtual reality simulator can do that for you.

AT&T's traveling simulator stopped by the State Capitol Wednesday to highlight the danger of using your smartphone while driving. The experience is part of AT&T's 'It Can Wait' campaign. The campaign urges drivers to keep their eyes on the road and not on their phones.

Wisconsin AT&T officials say research shows 7 in 10 people engage in smartphone activities while driving.

"You will very quickly realize while you're doing [the simulation] that your ability to drive as you had been without texting is completely compromised," said Wisconsin AT&T President Scott VanderSanden.