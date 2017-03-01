Madison immigrant shares story in D.C., sees Trump's address

MADISON (WKOW) -- An undocumented immigrant student in Madison has just returned from a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Congressman Mark Pocan invited Lupe Salmeron out to Washington, D.C. to hear President Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night.

The Edgewood College student, who came to the U.S. from Mexico as a child, has been active in the community, sharing her story, so she was honored to have the chance to share it even wider.

"The fact that my experiences and the kind of work that I do gets to people like [Pocan] and that they see it as a positive thing and that I can use the knowledge I have and the experiences to touch other people is very powerful," Salmeron tells 27 News.



Salmeron is one of a group of millions of so-called DREAMers, who were provided protections from deportation by the Obama administration. President Trump has promised to compromise on immigration in recent days, possibly offering a path to citizenship for DREAMers.

The president's speech was a more optimistic one, at times focusing on plans for immigration and border security.



"We want all Americans to succeed, but that can't happen in an environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law and our borders," he said.



President Trump also said he directed the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve Americans who are victims of immigrants who commit crimes. His overall plans focus arrests on undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.



Salmeron says while she may face protections, she's worried about the president's plans for other undocumented immigrants, but she will continue her efforts to fight for the community in Madison.



"Very excited to see what [the future] holds for me," she says. "I plan on taking the experiences I've gained from attending and being surrounded by such successful people and bring it here and bring it into the organizing work that I do."

Salmeron is studying political science at Edgewood College. She hopes to someday become an immigration attorney, to help undocumented immigrants navigate their path to citizenship.