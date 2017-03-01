Area school districts plan to uphold transgender policies

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Some public school districts across the country are deciding what they'll do after the Trump administration rescinded federal guidelines on bathroom use by transgender students.

Last week, the President Trump rolled back the directive from the Obama administration that said students should use the bathroom of their chosen identity. However, officials in the White House now say that should be left up to the states and school districts to decide.

A number of Wisconsin school districts have nondiscrimination policies in place, including the Stoughton Area School District.

"It was the right thing to do," said Dr. Tim Onsager, the district administrator. "We want them to be part of our education system and we value them for what they do and what they bring to our system," he added.

Currently, students who want to use a bathroom or locker room with the gender they identify with can do so on a case by case basis. However, it's also age specific.

"A high school student is more able to advocate for themselves, while an elementary school student, a lot of times, it's a conversation with the parents," said Onsager.

In response to the recent executive order, Onsager's office sent out a letter to parents. The note reassured them that the district would stand by its current policy.

"I think one of the things the new administration has always talked about since day one, is local values and local control. And so, this is what we believe. These are our local values. This is our decision," he added.

The district is one of many who have similar policies in the area. And it's not the only one that plans to stand by the guidelines.

School districts in Baraboo, Janesville and Madison have similar policies, all of them on a case by case basis.

All of them plan to keep those policies in place as they see what the federal government could decide if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to hear a case involving the issue.

Right now, the highest court is determining whether to take a case by a male student out of Virginia who is suing his school board because he cannot use the bathroom of the gender he identifies with. Lawyers on both sides of the case do want the Supreme Court to have the final say, but some warn it could be delayed until the new administration weighs in.

But no matter what happens, Onsager says the district will listen closely.

"We'll look at what's handed down and whatever the law is and we'll apply it fairly and equally to everybody," he said.