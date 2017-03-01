Wisconsin moving on! Top Rutgers in opening round of Women's Big - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin moving on! Top Rutgers in opening round of Women's Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – The 11th-seeded Wisconsin women’s basketball team won its first-round game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament for the first time since 2013 with a 61-55 victory over No. 14-seed Rutgers on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Avyanna Young scored a team-high 20 points while sophomore Marsha Howard added 12 points.

The Badgers shot 17-23 (73.9 percent) from the free-throw line, their fourth-straight game shooting more free throws than their opponent. Rutgers shot 16-22 (72.7 percent) from the line.

Rutgers outrebounded the Badgers 39-35.

Wisconsin will play No. 6 seed Michigan State on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.

