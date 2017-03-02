Teen in custody on battery, strangulation, and weapons charges - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen in custody on battery, strangulation, and weapons charges

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison area teenager is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun at two victims during a disturbance Tuesday afternoon on the 3000 block Darbo Dr.

Police say 18-year-old Isiah Davis punched and strangled a 35-year-old woman before brandishing a handgun, threatening the woman and the other victim a 32-year-old man.

Davis was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, battery, and strangulation charges. 

