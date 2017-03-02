Police investigating eight car burglaries - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigating eight car burglaries

MADISON, (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a burglary, on the 4600 block of Frey Street, that took place Wednesday afternoon at about 12:45pm.

Authorities say they were called to the address after a resident discovered someone had gotten into the parking garage.

At least eight vehicles had been entered, seven of which had windows smashed out. The burglar took credit cards, and other items.

The investigation is ongoing.

