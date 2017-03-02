WisDOT ends studies of Interstate expansion from Madison to Wisconsin Dells

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is no longer studying a potential expansion of the Interstate from Madison to Wisconsin Dells.

There were two studies in progress -- an expansion of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Portage and an expansion of I-90/94 from Portage to Wisconsin Dells. In an email to 27 News, WisDOT spokeswoman Patricia Mayers said the decision to cancel the studies "resulted from a directive by Secretary [Dave] Ross for the department to conduct a thorough review and reevaluation of projects in an effort to better prioritize them and take care of our most pressing needs."

The I-39/90/94 project included a number of proposals for expanding the corridor from Madison to Portage, including a bypass that would have sent the Interstate through farmland in the Sun Prairie area. A number of people spoke out against the idea when the DOT held a meeting about the project in the Town of Bristol.

The other study would have looked a potential expansion of I-90/94 from Portage to Wisconsin Dells. Click here for more information about the project.

WisDOT spokeswoman Patricia Mayers said the agency will use the $5 million it is saving from canceling the Interstate studies to study the reconstruction of bridges over the Wisconsin River. Mayers said these bridge studies are projected to cost $2.15 million, which results in a net savings for $2.85 million.