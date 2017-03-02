REAP Food Group hosts fundraiser for "Chef in the Classroom" program

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's much more than your home economics or foods class from high school. "Chef in the Classroom" is a program that brings Madison chefs into middle and high school culinary classes and teaches students to create dishes from scratch.

It's run by REAP Food Group of Madison. Communications Director Hannah Wente says students learn basic cooking techniques, but also get to explore new flavors on their own. They learn about nutrition, sustainability and future career possibilities.

“Chef in the Classroom has been great for the students to be able to work with a professional, use fresh, local ingredients, and try dishes that are new to them,” says Natalie Aguirre, a Family/Consumer Education teacher at East High School. “I've seen many students go from saying, ‘I don't eat that vegetable’ to saying, ‘I usually don't like that vegetable, but I like it in this dish.’”

This Saturday, March, 4, REAP is hosting a fundraising breakfast to support "Chef in the Classroom." Local chefs Lisa Jacobson (The Mermaid Café), Kristine Miller (Dough Baby Bakery) and Tory Miller (Estrellon, L’Etoile, Graze, Sujeo) will team up with students from Sherman Middle School and East High School to plan and prepare the menu featuring local ingredients.

The breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Madison Senior Center. It costs $12 per person. To learn more, click here.