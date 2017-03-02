What's Going Around: Diarrhea, viral infections and Influenza A

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Influenza A continues to be a problem in southern Wisconsin, as do viral infections like coughs and colds.

Emily Weiss is a Nurse Practitioner at the Wisconsin Heights Clinic of Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Mazomanie. She said besides the flu and viral infections, they're also seeing diarrhea. Weiss says diarrhea is likely viral in most cases and affects each person differently.

Diarrhea symptoms include an upset stomach, cramping, loose or liquid stools, fatigue and malaise. It'll last two to five days, but can last up to 14 and still be viral. If it lasts longer than 14 days, Weiss says the diarrhea may be caused by bacteria or protozoa.

To treat, Weiss says get more fluids, rest and eat bland foods. The BRAT diet is good (Bananas, Rice, Applesauce and Toast). Try drinking water first, but if you need something more Gatorade or Pedialyte is safe and will also give you electrolytes. Weiss says stay away from red-colored fluids and Jell-O so you don't confuse the red color as blood in the stool.

If you feel achy, Weiss says it's okay to take Tylenol, but stay away from Ibuprofen as that could upset your stomach even more. A warm water bottle may help with cramping.

See a doctor if the diarrhea lasts more than 14 days or you feel more dehydrated. Signs of dehydration are a decrease or no urination for 10-12 hours, dry mouth or racing heart with simple tasks or at rest.

If you see actual blood in your diarrhea, seek medical attention right away. This could mean the illness is not viral and needs medication to treat. It could also mean you're bleeding internally, Weiss says.

If your stomach pain increases or you start having fevers, it's time to go to the ER or clinic.