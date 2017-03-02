UPDATE: Sessions to explain Senate testimony in letter

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' talks with the Russian ambassador (all times local):

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sending a letter to a Senate panel to explain his testimony under oath following revelations he twice met with the Russian ambassador and didn't say so when pressed by lawmakers.

That's the word from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who says he has talked to Sessions.

Sessions said Thursday afternoon that he will recuse himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Grassley says he had asked Sessions to send the letter "so we can put this issue to bed once and for all."

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says Sessions' recusal isn't enough and has repeated an earlier call for his resignation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Sessions faced mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign. Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.

Sessions said this week he would recuse himself when appropriate.

When attorneys general have recused themselves in the past, investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The Trump administration again is defending reports of possible contact between the campaign and Russia. This report involves Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Russian ambassador to the U.S., considered to be Moscow's top spy in D.C. by U.S. intelligence, Sergey Kislyak.

This revelation is from Justice Department officials. It seemingly conflicts with what Sessions said under oath during his confirmation hearings, when Sen. Al Franken (D - Minnesota) asked about reports of communication between the Trump campaign and Russians.

"Senator Franken I'm not aware of any of those activities," said Sessions. "I've been called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians."

Sessions reportedly spoke with the considered-to-be spy, Ambassador Kislyak, in July and September. Sessions' spokeswoman has said that the conversations with Kislyak were in Sessions' capacity as an Armed Services Committee member, not a Trump surrogate.

Lawmakers are split on the issue on a wide spectrum, anywhere from thinking Sessions' conversations were not a big deal to calling for his resignation.

"Maybe an innocent contact. I don't know if he has to disclose everyone he's ever talked to," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R - South Carolina).

"A lie is a lie is a lie, period," countered Rep. Elijah Cummings (D - Maryland). "He knows the law. He's probably prosecuted people for telling untrue statements to the FBI and others."

Sessions responded in a statement overnight saying he, "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

The White House is also defending the attorney general, calling this a partisan attack.