4-year-old Portage girl collecting more than 6,000,000 can tabs for charity

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A four-year-old is taking it upon herself to make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House. Mercedes Alves needs your help.

"Please send your tabs," she says.

Mercedes is looking to collect more than six-million can tabs; a big goal with an even bigger reason.

"For my brother Gunner," says Mercedes. "When he's in the sky he turns into an angel." Mercedes' brother, Gunner, was killed in a car accident in 2014.

"It was devastating," says Mercedes' father, Joseph Alves. "[Mercedes and Gunner] had it to where every time I would come home from work, she would actually run to Gunner instead of Daddy because Gunner was her favorite."

"He wouldn't even do anything after school except just sit and snuggle with her for a little while," says Mercedes' mother, Katie Alves.

When the Alves family got the news of Gunner's death, they were staying at the Ronald McDonald House while one of the youngest siblings, Dominick, was going through his third surgery.

"[The Ronald McDonald House] was there every step of the way for us," says Katie.

Now Mercedes is spearheading her family's effort to give back. She is trying to collect 6,280,014 tabs. That represents Gunner's birthday (6/28/00) and the age he was when he died (14). Mercedes is also trying to collect $1,026.14 in monetary donations. That's for the day Gunner died (10/26/14).

At the time this story was published, about one month into her collection, Mercedes has collected more than 51,000 tabs. "Thank you for your help," she says.

If you would like to help Mercedes, you can contact the Alves family on the Facebook page they've set up for Mercedes' collection.