Speaker Ryan to visit heavily Democratic Rhode Island, protest planned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is scheduled to visit heavily Democratic Rhode Island, and protesters are planning to greet him.

Ryan's office says he'll be in the state Thursday to meet with supporters and attend several events.

Officials with the nonprofit career training organization, Year Up, say Ryan will stop by their offices in Providence.

Year Up's board president, Paul Salem, is with a private equity firm whose individuals have donated to the GOP. The Center for Responsive Politics says campaign finance records show that individuals with Providence Equity Partners gave over $700,000 to groups associated with the Republican Party and candidates in the 2016 election cycle.

Demonstrators plan to protest outside when Ryan visit's Year Up. Organizers say they oppose his policies and those of Republican President Donald Trump.

