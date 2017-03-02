Speaker Ryan not calling for AG Sessions to recuse himself

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) told reporters Thursday morning Attorney General Jeff Sessions does not need to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into the Trump administration's ties with Russia, unless he's a subject of that probe.



Speaker Ryan's comments come less than 24 hours after reports that then-Senator Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in the summer of 2016, a fact he did not disclose when asked under oath about possible Trump campaign surrogates meeting with Russian officials during his Senate confirmation hearing last month.



"Should he recuse himself? I think he answered that question this morning - which is, If he, himself, is the subject of an investigation, of course he would. But, if he's not, I don't see any purpose or reason to doing this," said Speaker Ryan.



AG Sessions told reporters earlier Thursday morning he would recuse himself "whenever it's appropriate."



Speaker Ryan's thoughts on Sessions' status run counter to those of two other key House Republicans.



House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) have both called on Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation so a special prosecutor can be appointed to handle the case.