UPDATE: Names released for drivers involved in Dodge Co. crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has released the names of those involved in a serious-injury crash Thursday morning.



Authorities say the 19-year-old woman in the crash is Destiny Kogler from Horicon. She had life-threatening injuries. The other driver is 61-year-old Andrew Pritzl from Lodi.

Family and friends have started a website to solicit donations for Destiny's medical needs. You can find it at: https://www.youcaring.com/destinyreinwaldandfamily-768630 .

******

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle crash just after 8:30 Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 33 near Fairfield Road in the Town of Oak Grove.

Initial investigation shows a 19-year-old woman was driving westbound on 33 near the intersection with Fairfield Road. Traveling eastbound on 33 was a County plow truck with another vehicle traveling behind, driven by a 61-year-old male. The woman drove onto the right shoulder, which was snow covered, and began to spin in a counter-clockwise direction. Her car crossed the center line and into the eastbound lane of traffic, where she was struck by the 61-year-old driver.

The woman suffered life threatening injuries and was flown via Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital. The 61-year-old male was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Names of those involved are being withheld until Friday. The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

Also assisting deputies at the scene were: Beaver Dam Paramedics, Juneau Fire and EMS, Flight for Life, and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.