Madison homicide victim identified

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the homicide victim from Wednesday morning's shooting incident.

David Edwards (31), of Madison, was shot while at a gas station in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. Edwards drove from the scene and crashed in the 4000 block of East Washington and was recovered following the crash, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was completed and the preliminary results confirm Edwards' death is the result of gunshot wounds.

His death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office.