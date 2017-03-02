Cap City Cougars return to State

The Cap City Cougars set a goal before the season. They wanted to reach the WIAA girls' hockey state tournament. Well, mission accomplished.

"We've worked so hard this entire season and our main goal was getting to state," says junior Montana Cruz. "So, just being able to beat those teams to get here with each other is really good."

The Sun Prairie-based co-op, which also includes Waunakee, DeForest, Madison East and Madison La Follette, is making it's first trip to state since 2011. The Cougars lost in the semifinals that year. They're hoping to avoid that fate this time around. The Cougars enter the tournament with an impressive 20-3-2 record. However, they have a tough opponent awaiting them on Friday at 1:15 p.m. in the D.C. Everest co-op.

"The projections are definitely against us, but we are both pretty strong teams," says junior Margo Thousand. "So, I think it'll be a good matchup."