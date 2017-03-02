Only on 27 News: Madison boy needs 24 stitches after severe injury at Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Trampoline time is fun, but one Madison 6th grader knows first hand how dangerous the jumping activity can be.

"It looks unreal," Mason Jackson said after needing 24 stitches Sunday afternoon. He was jumping at Rockin' Jump in Madison when the horrific incident occurred.

"What happened there is unsafe," he said after his leg fell through a safety mat. Mason's leg caught a spring, and was sliced open when he pulled it out.

"Never in a million years did I think his injury would be as extreme as his turned out to be," Mason's mother Chandra Vial said. Vial now worries about the rest of the springs at the popular park. Not only that, she'd like to see them covered to prevent the painful experience.

"To know there are things under there [the safety mats] that can injure them as severely as it did for him [Mason], there just needs to be something done," Vial explained.

Rockin' Jump issued 27 News a statement reading in part:

"Rockin' Jump Madison deeply regrets the accident that occurred at our park. We go to great lengths to protect the safety of our guests."

The company says the area where Mason's injury occurred was inspected. All springs were reinforced and the area has reopened. Rockin' Jumps says that they've never had a spring incident this severe at any of their 36 locations. Right now, the company is working with their vendors to ensure safety at the Madison location.

But the experience has scarred Vial and her son. Mason says he's done jumping at Rockin' Jump.

"I would never go back to that park again," Mason said.

Rockin' Jump says they plan to help pay for Mason's medical bills.