Police: security professional used GPS device to stalk victim

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona Police officials say a security guard attached a GPS device to an acquaintance's car and used the technology to stalk her.



33-year old Kyle Vidlock of Sun Prairie was arrested last week, and released by a judge, as Dane County's district attorney decides on potential charges. But Vidlock already separately faces a misdemeanor domestic abuse disorderly conduct charge, and is barred from contacting the stalking victim as a result of the terms of a restraining order against him.



A spokesperson for UW Unity Health tells 27 News Vidlock was placed on leave Wednesday from his security position at the American Center Hospital.



Verona Police Lieutenant David Dressler say Vidlock's GPS unit resembled a pager, and was placed under the chassis of the victim's car. "It's a small device," Dressler says. "It can be concealed very easily."



Dressler says the victim's neighbors helped police by alerting officers to suspicious activity. Authorities says residents of Verona's Cardinal Glenn subdivision noticed a man parking for long periods, and driving around the neighborhood, and even walking through yards. Dressler says the information helped police identify Vidlock.



Dressler also says residents used the online site Next Door to keep those in the neighborhood aware of the suspicious developments. "The use of social media...it's like a neighborhood watch," Dressler says.

An affidavit supporting the police search of Vidlock's car, phones, and computer says officers obtained a sales receipt for the GPS device discovered by police on the victim's car. Records show among the items seized was a box for what's advertised as a theft alert tracking device.



Court records state Vidlock carried out the high-tech stalking after his acquaintance ended a romantic relationship.



The affidavit also indicates Vidlock has been involved in similarly, troubling activity in the past.



Records state a former employer of security guard Vidlock told detectives "...Vidlock had been engaging...in a marked JBM Security Vehicle...stalking type behavior" before separating from the company.



State records also show limits were placed on Vidlock's professional license in 2005 after Vidlock failed to swiftly inform state regulators of a misdemeanor, fourth degree sexual assault conviction.

Vidlock has yet to return a call from 27 News seeking comment. His attorney, Michael Short, has also yet to respond to a 27 News request for comment.

While no stalking charge has been lodged against Vidlock, he's scheduled to appear in court next week on his separate, misdemeanor case, and in the restraining order case.

