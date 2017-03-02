Sun Prairie's last-minute goal sends them past Bay Port 3-2

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- With 12 seconds remaining, senior Josh McCrary saw a golden opportunity.

"I saw the puck sitting there and I saw the net wide open," said the forward. "And I thought, well, this is my opportunity and I took care of it."

With Sun Prairie on the power play, McCrary buried the puck in the back of the net and the Cardinals punched their tickets to the WIAA Boys State Hockey semifinals with a 3-2 victory.

The scoring opened in the final three minutes of the first period. Sophomore Kyle Hagerman cleaned up a blocked shot to give Sun Prairie a 1-0 lead after one.

35 seconds into the second period, the Cardinals sounded the horn again. Senior Alex Kurtz deflected teammate Noah Nehmer's shot off the point to beat Bay Port's goalie.

Midway through the second, the Pirates found a second-wind, knocking in two goals off the power play within 30 seconds of each other.

"It's just an emotional win for our guys able to, you know, come up two goals, and go down again and battle back," said head coach Chris Finkler. "They just showed a lot of toughness and grit."

The game would be tied at 2-2 heading into the final two minutes of regulation when Sun Prairie picked up a power play opportunity.

McCrary's goal sends Sun Prairie hockey to a state semifinal for the first time since winning the tournament in 1997. They will face Waukesha North Friday at 5 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.



