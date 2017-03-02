Proposed bill aims to help young farmers with student loan debt

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new proposed bill aims to alleviate the burden of student loan debt for new, young farmers.

Rep. Mark Spreitzer, of Beloit, is introducing a bill that would implement the "New Farmer Student Loan Assistance Program", which grants new farmers up to $30,000 over a period of 5 years to help pay for student loans.

"Student loan debt can be a barrier," says Rep. Spreitzer, hoping the program will grow a new generation of farmers in Wisconsin."We don't have enough young farmers coming along to take the place of farmers who are looking to retire, and that really puts the family farm at risk."

Recent Beloit College graduate Matthew Walthius suffers from more than $20,000 in loan debt and finds moving on with his farming career, challenging.

"I can't take any steps forward at this point because pretty much all of my money after rent and taxes and then everything else goes towards student loans," said Walthius, who currently works at an organic farm in Beloit. "It's been fantastic to work with the land, to work outside, to grow food for people, and that's where I want to stay long-term."

Walthius says if the bill were to pass through the legislature, he could easily work towards his dream of owning a farm.

"I'd be able to buy equipment, maybe buy [employer's] land from them or buy a portion of their business or just save up and buy my own farm someday," said Walthius.

The program will cost around $120,000 in its first year, increasing to $600,000 per year once the program is fully put in place.

If implemented, it will assist at least 20 farmers each year, who recently graduated from college and apply for the program.