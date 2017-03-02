Senate committee approves 2 opioid bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A state Senate committee has overwhelmingly approved bills that would grant people who overdose on opioids legal immunity and lay out money for more state drug agents.

The first measure would ensure heroin users who overdose would be immune from prosecution for drug possession and ensure their probation, parole or extended supervision could be revoked for possession. The second bill would allocate $840,000 over the next two years for four additional drug agents within the state Department of Justice.

The votes move the immunity bill to the full Senate and the drug agents bill to the Legislature's budget committee.

The bills are part of an 11-bill package Rep. John Nygren has introduced to slow opioid addiction. Gov. Scott Walker called a special legislative session in January to pass the package.