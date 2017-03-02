MPD: man arrested in connection with multiple January burglaries - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department's Burglary Crimes Unit says they have arrested a man in connection with three downtown burglaries.

32-year-old Grahm T. Haferman, who police say has no permanent address, was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of theft.

Police say all the incidents took place in early January and involved car break-ins at residential parking garages.

In two cases, bicycles were stolen. In the third case, a cell phone and other property was taken from a car. The bikes and cell phone were quickly pawned, and BCU detectives were able to identify the suspect as the person who sold the stolen items.

Haferman denied committing any burglaries, and claimed to be pawning items for a friend.

