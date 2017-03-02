Schools fill food pantries with PB & J Challenge

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A healthy serving of generosity is keeping families in the Milwaukee area in stock of a kitchen staple.

Students from 35 schools spent the morning sorting and packing the jars of peanut butter and jelly they collected as part of the "PB & J Challenge."

"It's just a lot of fun for the kids they like to come in see how the food bank works actually get hands on experience in sorting what they collected working alongside the other schools so they see that great collective impact," Lori Holly of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin told WISN.

Peanut butter is one of the food bank's most needed items.

The boxes the students put together will go to 600 pantries and meal programs Feeding America serves.