Madison East girls beat Sun Prairie

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Madison East girls are headed to the Sectional Championship game. The Purgolders beat Sun Prairie 65-53 in the semifinals. Justice Filip lead Madison East with 16 points.

The Purgolders advance to face Middleton on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Janesville Craig High School

