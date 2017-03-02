Monroe girls top Stoughton in sectional semifinals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Monroe girls top Stoughton in sectional semifinals

Posted: Updated:
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -

The Monroe girls bested Badger Conference rivals Stoughton 73-65 to advance to the WIAA sectional championship game. Emily Benzschawel led the Cheesemakers with 23 points. Kendra Halverson scored 24 for Stoughton.

Monroe advances to face Milton on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Middleton High School.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.