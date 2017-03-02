Ice shoves wreck state senator's boat house on Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WKOW) -- People living on Lake Winnebago witness ice shoves every year, but state senator Roger Roth was reminded just how powerful they can be

"It was beautiful, the first while it was beautiful seeing it until I realized, this is hitting my house," Roth told WBAY.

Roth's boat house was destroyed by shoves Wednesday afternoon.

The ice shoves crashed into the boathouse, pushing it at least two feet onto the land, uprooting the foundation.

And firefighters had to respond because the shoves created an electrical short, sparking a fire.

"It does happen, usually on one shore or the other, Not very often does it come up that high that it wipes out buildings like this here," said Chief Michael Funk of the Stockbridge Fire Department.

It was one of the many buildings damaged along the lake's east shore Wednesday.