Wisconsin company makes bid to build border wall

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- We now know a Wisconsin company wants to help build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Michels Corporation is based in the village of Brownsville in Dodge County.

It's one of a few hundred companies, and the first from Wisconsin, to bid on the multi-billion dollar project.

Michels' website says it's worked on projects like the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee and a gas pipeline under the Rio Grande river near the Mexican border.