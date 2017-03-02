Wisconsin company makes bid to build border wall - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin company makes bid to build border wall

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- We now know a Wisconsin company wants to help build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.    
    Michels Corporation is based in the village of Brownsville in Dodge County.
    It's one of a few hundred companies, and the first from Wisconsin, to bid on the multi-billion dollar project.
    Michels' website says it's worked on projects like the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee and a gas pipeline under the Rio Grande river near the Mexican border.

