Late 3 gives Iowa win over mistake-prone No. 11 Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Late 3 gives Iowa win over mistake-prone No. 11 Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

Jordan Bohannon hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds left, and Iowa capitalized on No. 22 Wisconsin's sloppy final few minutes with a 7-0 run to beat the Badgers 59-57 on Thursday night.
   After Ethan Happ missed two free throws that could have sealed the win for Wisconsin, Iowa's Peter Jok missed a jumper in the lane.
   But Cordell Pemsl corralled the offensive rebound and Bohannon hit the 3 from the left wing, stunning the crowd at the Kohl Center after Wisconsin led by nine with 4:15 left.
   The Hawkeyes (17-13, 9-8 Big Ten) have won two straight road games as they try to improve their postseason resume.
   The Badgers (22-8, 11-6) lost their third straight game, going scoreless for the final 3:12. Iowa forced turnovers on consecutive Wisconsin inbounds passes in that stretch, converting each mistake into baskets to set up Bohannon's game-winner.
   Bohannon finished with 11 points.
   Bronson Koenig led the Badgers with 19 points.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Dodgers' Taylor hits go-ahead grand slam in 9th to top Brewers

    Dodgers' Taylor hits go-ahead grand slam in 9th to top Brewers

    Travis Shaw hits his first career grand slam but the Dodgers respond with one of their own to come away with a 10-8 victory. 

    More >>

    Travis Shaw hits his first career grand slam but the Dodgers respond with one of their own to come away with a 10-8 victory. 

    More >>

  • Championship Saturday for State Track and Field

    Championship Saturday for State Track and Field

    The high school track and field season came to a close on Saturday in La Crosse with new state champions being crowned.

    More >>

    The high school track and field season came to a close on Saturday in La Crosse with new state champions being crowned.

    More >>

  • Local stars claim state titles on first day of WIAA State Track and Field Meet

    Local stars claim state titles on first day of WIAA State Track and Field Meet

    A handful of local standouts claimed gold medals on the opening day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.  

    More >>

    A handful of local standouts claimed gold medals on the opening day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.