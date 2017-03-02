Madison native featured in ABC series "When We Rise"

MADISON (WKOW) --- Some may be closely watching and talking about the ABC mini-series "When We Rise."

It chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles of the people who helped lead the gay rights movement in America.

But did you know that one of the actors prominently featured in the show is from Madison?

When Nick Eversman first read the script for "When We Rise," he said he was hooked.

"I told my agent I have to get in here, no matter how."

He plays the character Scott Rempel in the series that chronicles the gay rights movement in the United States, beginning with the Stonewall Riots in 1969.

"I’d just received an audition, actually for a different character. And I had a call back for it. Didn't get that one, but actually was then offered the opportunity to audition for Scott Rempel," Eversman said.

Eversman said this story is not about one group of individuals. it's about us as a people, “a collective we."

"It's not that long ago that stuff like this was happening. That people were being taken out of clubs and just beaten just for who they are," Eversman said.

He hopes this story will inspire a generation of young people to pick up the torch for equality.

"It's not just the carrying of the torch and respecting of the elders, of the Cleve Jones, of the Ken Jones. It's really seeing what they did and picking up the torch from them and carrying it forward."

Eversman has had leading roles in a number of movies and other series on ABC.

You'll be able to see the series finale of "When We Rise" Friday night on WKOW starting at 8 p.m.