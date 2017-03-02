Season ends for Badgers women's basketball team - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Season ends for Badgers women's basketball team

Posted: Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -

The season came to a close for the Badgers women's basketball team. They fell to Michigan State 70-63 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin came out of the gates strong. They led by as many as eight points and held a seven-point advantage at the half. Cayla McMorris led Wisconsin with 18 points. Avyanna Young added 17 points. However, Michigan State rallied behind the play of Tori Jankoska. She scored 22. 

The Badgers end the season with a 9-22 record.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Dodgers' Taylor hits go-ahead grand slam in 9th to top Brewers

    Dodgers' Taylor hits go-ahead grand slam in 9th to top Brewers

    Travis Shaw hits his first career grand slam but the Dodgers respond with one of their own to come away with a 10-8 victory. 

    More >>

    Travis Shaw hits his first career grand slam but the Dodgers respond with one of their own to come away with a 10-8 victory. 

    More >>

  • Championship Saturday for State Track and Field

    Championship Saturday for State Track and Field

    The high school track and field season came to a close on Saturday in La Crosse with new state champions being crowned.

    More >>

    The high school track and field season came to a close on Saturday in La Crosse with new state champions being crowned.

    More >>

  • Local stars claim state titles on first day of WIAA State Track and Field Meet

    Local stars claim state titles on first day of WIAA State Track and Field Meet

    A handful of local standouts claimed gold medals on the opening day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.  

    More >>

    A handful of local standouts claimed gold medals on the opening day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.