Season ends for Badgers women's basketball team

The season came to a close for the Badgers women's basketball team. They fell to Michigan State 70-63 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin came out of the gates strong. They led by as many as eight points and held a seven-point advantage at the half. Cayla McMorris led Wisconsin with 18 points. Avyanna Young added 17 points. However, Michigan State rallied behind the play of Tori Jankoska. She scored 22.

The Badgers end the season with a 9-22 record.