Illinois man killed in Walworth crash

WALWORTH (WKOW) -- An Illinois man died Thursday after a crash in Walworth County.    
    The Walworth County Sheriff's office says a car lost control on the icy pavement of Highway 14 near the village of Walworth and crossed into the path of a pick-up truck.
    The driver of the car, 39 year old Luis Gutierrez-Fernandez of Harvard, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene.
    The truck driver,  59 year old Steven Johnson of Fontana, survived and was taken to the hospital.

