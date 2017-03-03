Two people rescued from second story of burning Beaver Dam apartment

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Two people were rescued from an apartment building that caught fire in Beaver Dam.

Fire officials say it broke out Thursday around 12:30 at 112 Lakecrest Drive.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from both floors of building.

Two people were rescued from the second floor.

Four residents of the building were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All residents of the 24 unit apartment are displaced.

Four units suffered major damage.