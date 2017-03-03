Two people rescued from second story of burning Beaver Dam apart - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two people rescued from second story of burning Beaver Dam apartment

Posted: Updated:

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Two people were rescued from an apartment building that caught fire in Beaver Dam.

Fire officials say it broke out Thursday around 12:30 at 112 Lakecrest Drive.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from both floors of building.

Two people were rescued from the second floor.

Four residents of the building were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

All residents of the 24 unit apartment are displaced.

Four units suffered major damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.