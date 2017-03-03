VP Pence reportedly used private email address for public business as governor

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- When Vice President Mike Pence is in Janesville Friday, he may face questions about an email scandal of his own.

Pence reportedly used a private email account to conduct public business, including homeland security matters, while he was governor of Indiana.

Records of the emails were obtained by the IndyStar through a public records request. It showed messages on his AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor's residence to the state's response to terror attacks across the globe.

Of course this comes after the Trump campaign consistently criticized Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was secretary of state. But Pence's office has already responded.

“The Vice President's office sent us a statement saying that Pence didn't break any laws and complied with all Indiana laws regarding these records,” said IndyStar reporter Tony Cook, who broke the story. “[Pence officials] also said that any comparison to Clinton is absurd."

Cyber-security experts say the emails raise concerns about whether sensitive information was adequately protected from hackers. The IndyStar reports that Pence's personal account was hacked last summer.

While Pence tries to focus on small businesses in Janesville Friday, questions may be coming about this too. 27 News will be there, and we'll keep you updated on our newscasts and here on wkow.com.

