Help Kirey find a new home

MADISON (WOW) -- Check out Kirey, the 6-month-old Beagle mix.

On Friday, Marissa DeGroot with the Dane County Humane Society stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off Kirey.

Kirey is looking for a loving home that will provide him with lots of socialization, positive reinforcement training, and exercise.

DCHS would also like to invite the public to Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center Grand Re-Opening, happening this Saturday, March 4 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. The event is free to the public and guests will be able get a rare behind-the-scenes look into the life-saving wildlife rehabilitation program.

Guests can visit with the wildlife center staff and volunteers, learn about how they care for sick, injured and orphaned wild animals all in the newly remodeled Wildlife Center.

Click here to learn more about Kirey.

Click here to learn more about the Wildlife Center Grand Re-Opening.